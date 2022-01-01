Go
Crushed Red

At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.

140 S. Kirkwood Rd.

Popular Items

Kids Cheese Pizza
Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken$12.79
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
Regular This Pear is on Fire$14.79
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Hummus$9.99
Smoky chili hummus with warm flatbread & lavasch.
Warm Herbed Goat Cheese$11.79
Crusted with sliced almonds & dried cranberries, topped with agave nectar. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.
Curbside Pick Up- Call Upon Arrival
Regular Play Gloria$13.79
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
Regular Farmer's Market$12.79
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular BYO Salad$11.79
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
Regular Welcome Back Cobber$12.79
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Location

Kirkwood MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
