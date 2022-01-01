Go
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out

Come in and enjoy!

4901 Ridge Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brisket W/O$14.00
2 Slider Rolls$2.00
Brisket W/O Platter$16.00
Brisket cheese steak and wedges
2 Chicken Sliders$6.00
Fat Dude platter$14.00
Sandwich brisket, pork, sausage, onions &provolone cheese, wedges, slaw & pickles
Brisket Wit$14.00
Brisket Wit Platter$16.00
Cheese steak with wedges
Brisket sandwich platter$14.00
Sandwich, potato wedges, slaw and pickles
Stubby Chubby platter$12.00
Beef & Pork sausage sandwich, hot pepper relish, provolone cheese mustard sauce, potato wedges, slaw and pickles
Chix Sandwich$9.00
Location

4901 Ridge Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
