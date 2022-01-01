Go
Della Fattoria Cafe

Located in historic downtown Petaluma. Della Fattoria is a family owned artisanal bakery and cafe, serving fresh pastries and bread Friday-Sunday 8am-2pm. Indoor and outdoor dining available.

141 Petalma Blvd North

Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Roasted Chicken, Red Onion Confit, Celery, Aioli, Toasted Almonds, Mixed Greans, Citronette Dressing on Levain Bread
Corned Beef Hash$18.00
with Two Poached Eggs, Buttered Toast, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Carrots, Caramelized Onions
Panzanella Salad$14.00
Asparagus, Snap Peas, Croutons, Pine Nuts, Currents, Mixed Greens, Citronette
Tuna Piadina$16.00
Classic Tuna Melt on Pan Fried Pizza Dough, Cheddar Cheese, Peperoncino, Arugula, Citronette Dressing
Breakfast Bunwich$12.00
Poached Egg, Cheddar, Caggiano Ham, Aioli on a Della Burger Bun
Avocado Toast$12.00
Buttered Toast, Avo, Olive oil
Reuben Sandwich$15.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere, House Thousand Island, Mayo.
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Caggiano Ham, Cheddar, Avocado, Aioli, Mixed Greens on Campagne Bread
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parm
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00
Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Cabbage, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Fried WonTon, Roasted Chicken, Asian Dressing. (contains peanuts)
Location

Petaluma CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
