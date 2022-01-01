Go
Toast
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Docks - Chicago Marshfield Plaza

Docks - Chicago Marshfield Plaza

Come in and enjoy!

11710 S Marshfield

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shakes$4.45
Catfish Filet (Small - 2pc dinner)$12.45
The Famous Fishwich$8.05
Made with two pieces of whiting fish, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a wheat bun.
Shrimp Tease$6.00
3pc Jumbo Shrimp and French Fries.
3 ROLL SPECIAL$13.50
Catfish Filet (Large - 3pc dinner)$14.75
Catfish Filet (5pc dinner)$19.75
#4 Sea Nuggets Combo$8.95
All combos include fry and drink.
#1 Fishwich Combo$11.30
All combos include fry and drink.
Fish & Chips$7.85
Two pieces of whiting fish and French fries.
See full menu

Location

11710 S Marshfield

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Carpet Catering

No reviews yet

Welcome to Red Carpet Catering, your best destination for catering in Chicago, IL and surrounding area. Red Carpet Catering offers a unique experience, combining delicious home-style foods with the service and attention of a fine-dining restaurant right at your doorstep.
We offer the best, freshly- Southern, Cajun, Creole and American selections. Our company provides all kinds of delicious food and deserts in one place, ensuring that one simple visit satisfies you and your guests' plates. We are locally owned and operated . Our company provides fresh, affordable cuisine with an eye for details. Our catering service are committed to providing exactly what you want and we can easily customize your order to meet all your particular tastes and dietary needs. Contact Red Carpet Catering today and we'll give you a comprehensive description of all the services and products.

THE JERK SPOT

No reviews yet

Caribbean Taste With A Twist! Come in and enjoy! No-Call In Orders. Sorry for the inconvenience...

The Original Pancake House

No reviews yet

We are open for dine in with limited seating restrictions due to city of Chicago and state of Illinois guidelines. Carryout, online ordering and third party delivery are fully operational.

Beverly Bakery

No reviews yet

Beverly Bakery is a small little gem with an outstanding breakfast menu for dine in, take out, and patio dining. Coffee roasted daily, breakfast goods baked daily: cinnamon rolls, scones, muffins, and the best chocolate & cinnamon donuts in the Chicagoland!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston