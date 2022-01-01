Dockside Seafood House - Calabash
Come in and enjoy!
9955 Nance St
Location
9955 Nance St
Calabash NC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Bar-B-Que House NMB
Come in and enjoy!
Maria's Pizzeria
Our mission is to bring you the best Italian foods with best possible ingredients. We love our customers, and welcome you to Maria's!
Spilt Milk
Come in and enjoy!