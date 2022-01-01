Go
Toast

Donovan's Reef

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1171 Ocean Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Cash-Only
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1171 Ocean Avenue

Sea Bright NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anjelica's Restaurant

No reviews yet

An ode to our heritage...traditional regional Italian sprinkled with Italian American classics

Woody's Ocean Grille

No reviews yet

Just a few steps from the Atlantic Ocean in Sea Bright–one of the Jersey Shore’s iconic beaches–Woody’s offers the area’s top fine casual dining destination. The unique atmosphere at Woody’s is somewhat upscale, yet very laid back. Our menu is California coastal with a southwestern flare which includes our famous fish tacos, fresh seafood, and exciting southwestern creations. You will always find something satisfying at Woody’s.
The specialty drink menu features Woody’s signature Orange Crush–which is not to be missed. Our extensive wine list features an eclectic blend of regions and vintages that was specifically designed to compliment your dining experience.
Come down to Woody’s and take your body where your mind’s been all week.

Yolks On You kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Driftwood Tiki Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston