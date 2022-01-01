Donovan's Reef

Woody's Ocean Grille

No reviews yet

Just a few steps from the Atlantic Ocean in Sea Bright–one of the Jersey Shore’s iconic beaches–Woody’s offers the area’s top fine casual dining destination. The unique atmosphere at Woody’s is somewhat upscale, yet very laid back. Our menu is California coastal with a southwestern flare which includes our famous fish tacos, fresh seafood, and exciting southwestern creations. You will always find something satisfying at Woody’s.

The specialty drink menu features Woody’s signature Orange Crush–which is not to be missed. Our extensive wine list features an eclectic blend of regions and vintages that was specifically designed to compliment your dining experience.

Come down to Woody’s and take your body where your mind’s been all week.

