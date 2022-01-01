Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge

“Please come in/or kindly go ahead.” Like the most commonly used Japanese word from which it takes its name, Douzo restaurant embodies the concept of welcoming guests. When diners enter this stylish restaurant in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay – steps away from the South End & Theater District – they are immediately enveloped in earth tones, rich dark wood and the airiness of high ceilings reverberating with the energy and excitement of the space. The lively bar area is a popular gathering spot offering a selection of cocktails, sake, wine and beer. Guests look on as the team of chefs create cutting-edge sushi dishes, or they settle into an experience of award-winning cuisine in the main dining area. From the knowledgeable and attentive waitstaff to charismatic owner Jack Huang’s pleasure at meeting diners, expect the comfort of being warmly welcomed at Douzo.



131 Dartmouth St