Toast

Early Bird

Family Owned & Operated Since 1991
Breakfast & Lunch, Comfort Food, Salads, Desserts

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

86 DANBURY RD • $

Avg 4.1 (198 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl of Breakfast Quinoa$7.95
Almond Milk, Granola, Coconut Flakes & Fresh Blueberries
Bacon$3.50
3 Strips
Pancake Tacos$11.95
Folded Thin Pancakes Stuffed w| Scrambled Eggs, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Choice of Bacon OR Sausage
3 French Toast$6.95
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.00
On a Hard Roll
2 Eggs$3.85
Served w| Toast
Coffee$2.25
Chicken Salad B.L.T. Wrap$10.95
Fresh Chicken Salad, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato in a Wrap Served w| French Fries, Pickles & Cole Slaw
Homefries$2.95
Stuffed Portuguese French Toast$9.95
2 Slices of Portuguese Sweet Bread, Stuffed w| Warm Peaches & Cream Cheese, Topped w| Strawberry Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Location

86 DANBURY RD

RIDGEFIELD CT

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
