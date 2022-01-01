East Wind Lobster & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
2 Main Street
Location
2 Main Street
Buzzards Bay MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Lobster Trap
Toast Takeout
Click on Buy Gift Card above to purchase an
E-Gift Card to The Lobster Trap!!
Charlie's Place
Come in and enjoy!
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
Bournedale Function Facility
A Full Service Function Facility