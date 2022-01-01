Go
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

Come in and enjoy!

4925 W Irving Park Road

Popular Items

**Build Your Own Omelet$11.00
You be the chef! Build your own Omelet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Pick your side & choice of toast or pancake.
Make Any Omelet eggwhites or scrambler in prep options
**Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream
**The Broadway$8.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with chives, cheddar, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun. Add Bacon I 1.50
**Bacon, Egg & Cheese$8.00
Hardwood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun
**Belgium Waffle$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
Latte$3.79
Single shot, milk and light froth
**Tommy Boy Skillet$11.00
This hearty skillet is layered with hardwood smoked bacon ham off the bone, pork sausage and jack and cheddar cheese
**Bacon & Eggs$11.00
**Side Bacon$3.99
**Rocky Mountain High$11.00
A classic made with diced off the bone ham, green peppers, onion and cheddar cheese
4925 W Irving Park Road

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
