Farmer & the Bell
Closed today
No reviews yet
1792 Main St
Quechee, VT 05059
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1792 Main St, Quechee VT 05059
Nearby restaurants
Skinny Pancake
Sweet and Savory.
Public House Pub Quechee
Welcome to The Public House. Always Serving Quality Food, Drink & Fun. Casual Pub Fare With an Upscale Feel.
Worthy Kitchen
Here at Worthy Kitchen, we’re committed to making a DIFFERENCE in how we source and serve food. By partnering with our friends, families, neighbors, local farms, and local breweries, we’re able to protect our environment, support our community and provide outstanding meals to our customers.
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
A fun, vibrant restaurant offering up a killer menu, quality brews and damn good hospitality focused on keeping the stoke alive by pairing solid tunes with an array of epic surf, turf, and snow vids on loop while you kick back, chow down and drink up!