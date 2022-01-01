Go
Consumer pic

Farmer & the Bell

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

1792 Main St

Quechee, VT 05059

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1792 Main St, Quechee VT 05059

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Skinny Pancake

No reviews yet

Sweet and Savory.

Public House Pub Quechee

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Public House. Always Serving Quality Food, Drink & Fun. Casual Pub Fare With an Upscale Feel.

Worthy Kitchen

No reviews yet

Here at Worthy Kitchen, we’re committed to making a DIFFERENCE in how we source and serve food. By partnering with our friends, families, neighbors, local farms, and local breweries, we’re able to protect our environment, support our community and provide outstanding meals to our customers.

TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos

No reviews yet

A fun, vibrant restaurant offering up a killer menu, quality brews and damn good hospitality focused on keeping the stoke alive by pairing solid tunes with an array of epic surf, turf, and snow vids on loop while you kick back, chow down and drink up!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Farmer & the Bell

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston