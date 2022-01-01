Go
Toast

Fat Man's Cafe

SOUL GOOD.

1450 Greene Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Big Real Meal$10.98
Choose 1 meat + 3 sides with a roll or cornbread.
Josh's Grilled Chicken & Feta Wrap$9.58
Sliced grilled chicken, crumbled feta, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers and bistro sauce (house made chipotle mayo)
Marco's Chicken Tender BLT Wrap$9.58
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese all wrapped up with honey mustard
Lisa’s Homemade Cookies$0.98
Chocolate Chip
Soul Supreme$10.98
The Café Chef with extra goodness: honey roasted nuts, raisins, and bacon
Real Meal$9.58
Choose 1 meat + 2 sides with a roll or cornbread.
Canned Soda$1.18
The Cafe Chef$9.28
Our “diet” delight—one of the things that made us famous!
A bed of mixed greens served with dill pickles, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, and homemade pita chips with your choice of protein.
The Club$11.98
All-natural turkey & ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato, three slices of wheat bread stacked and sliced
16oz Fountain Drink$2.28
See full menu

Location

1450 Greene Street

Augusta GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Farmhaus Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frog Hollow Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Craft & Vine

No reviews yet

Augusta’s favorite spot for craft cocktails and small plates. Happy Hour twice each night!

The Loft Augusta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston