Fat Willy's
Come in and enjoy!
151 E. Williamsfield Rd. #D116
Popular Items
Location
151 E. Williamsfield Rd. #D116
Gilbert AZ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Copper Still Moonshine Grill - Gilbert
A full service neighborhood grill and bar serving Gilbert and the surrounding area since 2013. We feature hand formed burgers, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and several other unique menu items along with the staples such as wings. Our house drink menu features several cocktails with different flavored moonshine along with a few food items that incorporate moonshine as well. We have 17 55" TV's featuring NFL, MLB, NBA and hockey and we also offer live entertainment such as Karaoke and Trivia. Come on down and enjoy!
Philadelphia Sandwich Company - Gilbert
Philadelphia style sandwiches, wings, burgers, salads, sides and desserts
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
El Taco Santo - Gilbert
We specialize in Sonoran style Tacos.