Go
Toast

The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro

The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro is a local restaurant located in West Berlin, NJ that specializes in authentic classic Italian dishes, along with organic salads, fresh scratch-cooked entrees, and the best NY style pizza in our humble opinion. Give us a try you won't be disappointed.

175 NJ-73

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$6.59
Shoestring french fries tossed with parsley, salt, and pepper, and served with a side of aged balsamic reduction
10" Honey Sriracha Chicken$15.21
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing
Small Cheese Pie$11.15
10 Inch pizza for you to build as you like ;)
Pear & Walnut$15.72
Organic baby greens, sliced pears, granny smith apples, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and banana bread croutons
Recommended Dressing: Honey 🐝 Lavender 🌸
Fried Mozzarella$11.19
4 Mozzarella wedges fried golden brown and served with our homemade marinara sauce
Caesar Salad$8.00
Organic Romaine lettuce, topped with pecorino cheese, and homemade garlic croutons
Recommended Dressing: Caesar 😉
Chicken Orzo$6.59
(16 oz) Chicken Orzo Soup is made with chicken stock, celery, carrots, onions, chicken and orzo pasta, lightly seasoned
The Raging Rooster$14.20
Buttermilk fried chicken topped with honey sriracha sauce, spicy pickled cabbage, and ranch dressing
Large Cheese Pie$15.21
16 Inch pizza to build as you like :)
Black Bean Chicken Wrap$13.49
Grilled chicken, black bean salsa, aged sharp white cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and organic baby greens
See full menu

Location

175 NJ-73

Berlin Township NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Raceway Bagels

No reviews yet

Freshly Baked Bagels & Amazing Breakfast Sandwiches

Big Kahunas

No reviews yet

Big Kahuna's is the favorite place for fun and food in West Berlin and has something for everyone.

Brotherton Brewing Company

No reviews yet

South Jersey producers of small batch craft beers distributed to bars, restaurants and liquor stores throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Come have a pint at our new Atco Tasting Room and Production Facility!

Harper's Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston