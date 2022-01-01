Go
Feed and Grain

Popular Items

Lobster Platter MP$40.00
Whole Maine Lobster, Melted Butter, Lemon, Served With Baked Potato.
Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine Tossed With Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Homemade Caesar Dressing.
Surf and Turf*$42.00
3⁄4 lb. Shell Steak And 1⁄4 lb. Lobster Tail Served With Baked Potato And Vegetables.
Twin Lobster Tails$38.00
Twin 1⁄4 lb. Lobster Tails Served With Baked Potato And Vegetables.
Mussels$16.00
Mussels Sauteed In White Wine Garlic Sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail*$16.00
Four Shrimp Served With Cocktail Sauce.
Classic Burger*$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
(Beyond Burger +2)
Feed & Grain Burger*$18.00
Jalapeno Marmalade, Crispy Onions, Cheddar.
French Onion Soup$8.00
Chicken Fingers$14.00
Location

73 Main Street

Northport NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
