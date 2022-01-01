Go
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

Locally owned and operated since 2009. Fresh ingredients, great selection, fun atmosphere. The legend lives on!

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1200 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket$9.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Tenderloin$10.25
BONELESS WINGS$9.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds$8.00
House Burger Online/To Go
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Side of Sauce or Dressing$0.50
TRADITIONAL WINGS$14.50
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1200 W Main St

Peoria IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
