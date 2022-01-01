Fritanga Nicaraguan Cuisine
Come on in and enjoy!
2208 Jefferson Avenue
Location
2208 Jefferson Avenue
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Great Grizzly Bear
Come in and enjoy!
The Woodshack Soulard
Wood smoked meat and veggies put into sandwiches
Little Fox
We’re back at it. Granted, this wasn’t our original vision of Little Fox, but we are fortunate to be able to reformat quickly and safely, so we can continue to serve our customers. We are now taking orders online and preparing them for pick-up on Saturday. This is a learning curve for us. Any problems please reach out to info@littlefoxstl.com
Lona's LiL Eats
Come on in and enjoy!