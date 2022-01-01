Go
Gaslight Brewhouse

Gaslight Brewhouse is a scratch kitchen in Oxford, Ohio. Gaslight offers a place for friends and family to reconnect in a space that weaves urban aesthetics with a blend of industrial and a reclaimed atmosphere. We offer 28 taps of local and seasonal craft beers and a full bar.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

325 South College Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (3144 reviews)

Popular Items

Honey Mustard Wrap$11.00
Crispy chicken tossed in Gaslight honey mustard, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buttermilk ranch and served in a honey wheat wrap.
Rigatoni Bayou Pasta$14.00
Rigatoni pasta tossed & sauteed with Cajun white queso, grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions, mushrooms & topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh chopped parsley.
Cobb Salad$12.00
Artisan romaine, hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado, chicken, apple wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing.
Beer Cheese Pretzel Burger$12.50
Topped with RhinegeistTruth IPA beer cheese, seasoned onion crispy's and served on an old world pretzel bun.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand-breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of side and with your favorite brewhouse sauce for dipping.
BBQ Bacon Burger$12.00
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Brew homemade BBQ Sauce, topped with fresh onion crisps.
8oz Sirloin$20.00
Certified Angus Sirloin Steak served with fresh onion crisps, cajun black beans and choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buttermilk ranch dressing served in a honey wheat wrap. Try subbing out Atomic hot sauce to take it up a notch.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$10.00
Blend of cheeses. Rhinegeist Truth IPA and seasoning. Served with oven baked pretzels.
Gaslight Burger$11.00
All American burger with melted American cheese, full garden and on a split top bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

325 South College Avenue

Oxford OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
