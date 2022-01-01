Go
GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE

Amazing Bar-BQ, smoked fresh daily, “Low & Slow” to perfection! Our ribs, brisket, pork and chicken are sure to please. Many non-smoked entrees are available as well. Family friendly establishment, offering a special menu for the Little Piggies and pet-friendly patio!
Our mission today is the same as it has been since 1967; that every guest who chooses Ginopolis' leaves happy!
"You're only a stranger here once".

201 West Main St

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Slow smoked, hand pulled pork & lightly basted in “G” House sauce, topped with Southern pickles - add slaw for a buck. Served with Ginopolis’ hand cut chips.
Combo Plater - Big Barnyard$31.99
Smoked Low & Slow; Dry rubbed ribs, pulled pork, “G” House brisket, sausage, served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.
Pig Pen Fries$14.99
Seasoned waffle fries topped with: melted 3-cheese blend, pulled pork, smoked cherry wood bacon bits. Finished with a sprinkle of diced scallions.
Pulled Pork$18.99
Slow smoked, hand pulled pork, lightly basted in “G” House sauce. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.
St. Louis Style Ribs$27.99
Dry rubbed, smoked “Low & Slow” to perfection - sauce on the side cuz we’ve got nothin to hide! Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.
Mother Klucker$12.99
Cajun, grilled or fried chicken breast, Artisan romaine, onion, southern pickles, Pepper Jack cheese, garlic aïoli. Served with a Ginopolis’ hand cut chips.
Mac-n-Cheese$3.99
House blend of cheeses, backed to perfection, topped with seasoned crumbs.
Brighton Brisket Reuben$14.99
“G” House brisket, Swiss cheese, house slaw, chipotle ranch on Texas toast. Served with Ginopolis’ hand cut chips.
“G” House Brisket$22.99
Smoked “Low & Slow” to perfection, lightly seasoned, sliced, “G” House Au Jus. Served with cornbread & choice of 2 sides.
Corn Bread$2.99
Ginopolis’ honey-sweet corn bread, (2) pieces.
Location

201 West Main St

Brighton MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
