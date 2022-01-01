GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE
Amazing Bar-BQ, smoked fresh daily, “Low & Slow” to perfection! Our ribs, brisket, pork and chicken are sure to please. Many non-smoked entrees are available as well. Family friendly establishment, offering a special menu for the Little Piggies and pet-friendly patio!
Our mission today is the same as it has been since 1967; that every guest who chooses Ginopolis' leaves happy!
"You're only a stranger here once".
201 West Main St
Popular Items
Location
201 West Main St
Brighton MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JEZEBELS
THE DARK SIDE OF BRIGHTON
Bourbons
We invite friends, family, and perfect strangers to gather and enjoy delicious southern inspired food, craft cocktails, craft beer and wine in a chic environment.
El Arbol
Fresh, Funky, & Sustainable.
-
All of our carry-out products are biodegradable, INCLUDING OUR PLASTIC BAGS!
Brighton Bar & Grill
Brighton Bar and Grill is an American Bistro located in the heart of beautiful downtown Brighton, Michigan. Our mission is to provide a family dining experience that features high quality food, professional friendly service and a warm, comfortable, family orientated dining environment, delivering value that you will love and will persuade you to put us on your short list of restaurants to revisit.