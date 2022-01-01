Go
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

Good Food Good Vibes Good Laughs and Good Day!

10428 1/2 National Blvd

Popular Items

Spicy Fried Rice$14.00
Rice, garlic, Thai chili, red bell pepper, green bean, and basil
Pad Kee Mow$14.00
Flat rice noodle, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, and chili garlic sauce.
Yellow Curry$14.00
A delicious yellow curry with potato and carrot
Veggie Rolls$9.00
Crisp fried and stuffed with cabbage, carrot, and serve with our house-made sweet and sour sauce
Green Curry$14.00
Eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, and kaffir lime leaves
Tom Kha Soup
Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, scallions, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chilies
Tom Yum Soup$8.00
A Thai favorite, lemongrass soup, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, scallions, kaffir lime leaves, fresh lime juice and Thai chilies
Pad Thai$14.00
A famous Thai dish combining rice noodle, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, egg, red onion, sweet radish, crushed peanuts
Pad See Ew$14.00
Broiled flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, and sweet soy sauce
Fried Rice$14.00
Rice, egg, tomato, onion, scallion, white pepper
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
