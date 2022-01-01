Go
Good Stuff Restaurant

Good Stuff Restaurants’ history began with Cris Bennett, who worked as a busboy and had big dreams. In 1979, Cris’ dreams became real. He and his father started the first Good Stuff restaurant: a little burger place in West L.A. It was a hit, everybody loved to eat at Good Stuff. Soon he expanded to Hermosa Beach, making his second success. Time passed, and the cities of Redondo Beach, El Segundo, and Palos Verdes were all given a Good Stuff establishment.
While each of the Good Stuff locations are different, they have the same core values of great service, tasty food, and healthy options. Our theme is consistent: we offer Good Stuff. You are what you eat… so eat Good Stuff®.

Popular Items

Avocado Bacon Cheddar$15.25
fresh sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles served tall on bun of your choice
Entree Chicken Tenders$12.50
Bo's Salad$14.00
calories 604 protein 20g fat 27g carbs 39g
chopped chicken, avocado, roasted corn, chopped dates, sliced almonds, feta cheese & tomato tossed with a Champagne honey mustard vinaigrette
Traditional Cheeseburger$14.00
Chase's Fried Chicken Wrap$14.75
chopped chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese tossed in ranch dressing wrapped in a sundried tomato tortilla
California Wrap$15.00
fresh roasted turkey, avocado, Applewood honey bacon, Swiss cheese, with lettuce & tomato wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla
Cassidy's Garden$12.00
broccoli, spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, cheddar & Swiss
Carne Asada Steak$16.50
seasoned to perfection, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and three warm corn or flour tortillas
Breakfast Wrap$12.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit
Ortega Tuna Melt$13.00
on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, mild chiles & a heaping scoop of tuna
Location

550 Deep Valley Dr #151

Rolling Hills Estates CA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
