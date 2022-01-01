Go
Gott's Roadside

SERVING THE CALIFORNIA ROADSIDE SINCE 1999

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1275 South Main St • $$

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Fries$3.99
Fried crisp & lightly salted.
Garlic Fries$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
Ahi Poke Crispy Tacos$15.99
Ahi poke (Hawaiian-style raw, marinated, sushi grade Ahi tuna), sliced avocado, green cabbage & cilantro slaw, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo in crispy taco shells. 3 tacos per order.
Onion Rings$4.49
Thick & beer-battered. Lightly salted.
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, & fried crisp. Served with fries & a side of ranch.
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Chili spice-dusted & served with house-made ranch.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$6.99
With lime & charred jalapeño mayo.
Citrus & Avocado Chop Salad$12.99
Romaine & red leaf lettuce tossed with Asado spice-rubbed chicken, cilantro-pumpkin seed dressing, oranges, tomatoes, black beans, pickled red onions & quinoa, topped with avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds & Cotija cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1275 South Main St

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
