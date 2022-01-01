Harrisons Restaurant
Open now for Curbside pick up! Our menu changes frequently so please check back often for new items!
25 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
25 Main Street
Stowe VT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Skinny Pancake
Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a healthier, safer and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.
Doc Ponds
Take out is limited and is not available when we are busy with in house guests. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Girakofi
A warm and inviting spot to pick up coffee and a bite to eat. Reclaimed barn wood gives the interior a rustic yet modern feel, and the aroma of coffee and fresh baked muffins brings comfort and warmth to the space.
Stowe Bee Site For:
CURRENT HOURS:
WED through SAT: 8am to 5pm
SUN: 8am to 2pm
CLOSED: MON & TUE