Go
Toast

Harrisons Restaurant

Open now for Curbside pick up! Our menu changes frequently so please check back often for new items!

25 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab Cakes$18.00
three panko breaded crab cakes, fennel apple slaw, blood orange crab aioli
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, housemade crouton, Asiago
Pecan Salmon$32.00
pan seared salmon, roasted sweet potato succotash, maple whole grain mustard sauce
Steak Tips$29.00
marinated grilled teres major, mashed potatoes, brandy green peppercorn cream sauce, seasonal vegetable
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
creamy peanut butter filling, chocolate ganache, Oreo cookie crust, crushed peanuts
Sea Scallops$32.00
pan seared diver scallops, saffron risotto, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, bacon, basil infused olive oil (available without bacon)
Harrison's Burger$15.00
Robie Farm beef, brioche bun, Cabot cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, house burger sauce, hand-cut fries, pickle
Carrot Cake$7.00
house made carrot cake, cream cheese frosting
Lamb Fries$16.00
Hand-cut fries, tart cherry molasses braised lamb shoulder, pickled Fresno chilies, house made tzatziki
Chicken Piccata$27.00
pan seared statler chicken breast, lemon, capers, white wine butter sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable
See full menu

Location

25 Main Street

Stowe VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Skinny Pancake

No reviews yet

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a healthier, safer and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

Doc Ponds

No reviews yet

Take out is limited and is not available when we are busy with in house guests. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Girakofi

No reviews yet

A warm and inviting spot to pick up coffee and a bite to eat. Reclaimed barn wood gives the interior a rustic yet modern feel, and the aroma of coffee and fresh baked muffins brings comfort and warmth to the space.

Stowe Bee Site For:

No reviews yet

CURRENT HOURS:
WED through SAT: 8am to 5pm
SUN: 8am to 2pm
CLOSED: MON & TUE

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston