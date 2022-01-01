Go
  • Heart Beet Eatery - Completely Vegan - Organic - (VHQ)

100% Vegan - Organic - (VHQ)

There will be an 18% surcharge for all delivery orders.

100-05 Metropolitan Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLACK BEAN BURGER$15.99
Homemade black bean burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, & spicy mayo.
Avocado Roll$5.99
SWEET POTATO WEDGES$5.99
Black Bean Burger$13.99
The Harvest Bounty Bowl$12.99
Sweet Potato, Brown Rice, Walnut, Pecan, Chia Seed, Flaxseed, with Dijon Mustard Dressing.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$15.99
Grilled Seitan, caramelized peppers, onions & tomato, topped with mozzarella cheese.
CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD$11.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, red onions, sliced avocado, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, black sesame with Chef Caesar dressing.
Power$8.99
Strawberry, Walnut, Greens, Agave, Flaxseed, Chia Seed, Coconut Water.
Lemon Mint Zinger$2.99
Classic Brick Oven Pizza - Small - (Additional Toppings Optional)$8.99
Brick Oven Pizza topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce. (Feeds 1-2)
Location

100-05 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
