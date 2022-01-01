Go
Banner picView gallery
Barbeque

Hickory River Smokehouse - Peoria

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5101 W. HOLIDAY DRIVE

PEORIA, IL 61615

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5101 W. HOLIDAY DRIVE, PEORIA IL 61615

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Hickory River Smokehouse image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Country Club BBQ
orange star4.0 • 71
2510 W Farmington Rd WEST Peoria, IL 61604
View restaurantnext
Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza - Heritage Square in the Heights
orange star4.3 • 698
4450 N Prospect Rd Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurantnext
Dac's Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
1200 W Main St Store 11 Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Dac's Smokehouse - Morton - 25 East Adams Street
orange starNo Reviews
25 East Adams Street Morton, IL 61550
View restaurantnext
Dac's Smokehouse - East Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
1100 N. Main St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in PEORIA

One World
orange star4.7 • 7,336
1245 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - University
orange star4.4 • 1,186
3312 N University St Peoria, IL 61604
View restaurantnext
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
orange star4.5 • 1,067
736 SW Washington Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
The Spotted Cow
orange star4.4 • 648
718 W Glen Ave Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near PEORIA

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hickory River Smokehouse - Peoria

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston