Himalayan Cafe

Come in and enjoy!The cuisines which are mainly popular and traditional in Himalaya throughout Nepal and Northern India too are prepared with those herbs and shrubs as the spices and ingredients for the tasty, fragrance and nutrition.

36 S Fair Oaks Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)

Popular Items

Mint Chutney (2 oz)$1.95
(contains dairy)
Garlic Naan$3.25
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic & topped with fresh cilantro.
Tibetan Roti$4.25
Whole-wheat, deep fried, pued bread.
Plain Basmati Steamed rice$3.95
Daal of today$12.95
Lentils flavored with ground spices & sautéed in butter.
Bahanta Ra aloo$13.95
Momo w/Chicken$12.00
all time favorite, steam dumpling. served with chutneys
Chicken Biryani$14.95
Saag Paneer$14.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream & spices.
TIKKAMASALA W/CHICKEN$16.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

36 S Fair Oaks Ave

Pasadena CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
