Homestead Bar & Grill

White House Pizza

Founded in 1997 by Kurt and Marla Korn, White House Pizza is a 9x winner “Best Carbondale Restaurant” and a genuine local’s favorite. A popular gathering spot for friends and families where memories are made while enjoying fresh selections from our talented kitchen and lively bar. We also feature live music on Wednesday nights, Carbondale's best happy hour, and festive sports viewing including the NFL ticket. In the summer guests enjoy relaxing on our patio and locals square off on our ever present corn hole boards. Need a private room for your event or offsite catering... we've got you covered! Our catering manager is at your service to assure your event goes perfectly. We look forward to serving you!

