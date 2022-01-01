Homestead Bar & Grill

Go
Elevated American grill cuisine with stunning mountain views. Something for everyone.

303 River Valley Ranch Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ROCKY MOUNTAIN KOBE BURGER 5 OZ$14.00
mesquite seasoned 5 oz rocky mountain kobe beef* + house 1000 island + LTO + pickle + toasted brioche bun *customize below to add bacon etc. Please check add ons below and not in the note section. They may be missed. Thanks!
KIDS BURGER 5 OZ$9.00
Choice of Side.
NAAN BREAD BLT$15.00
shredded lettuce + roasted romas + mayo + thick sliced applewood smoked bacon
90 SHILLING ALE BATTERED FISH & CHIPS$17.00
crispy & tender cod lightly battered + house cut triple cooked fries + tartar sauce + slaw
HAND CUT TRUFFLE FRIES$11.00
triple cooked crispness + tossed in white truffle oil + parmesan + herbs (GF)
ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO BISQUE$14.00
sharp cheddar + american + havarti cheeses+ caramelized
onions + sautéed mushrooms + roasted red peppers
ROCKY MOUNTAIN KOBE BURGER 7 OZ$16.00
rocky mountain kobe beef* + house 1000 + LTO + pickle + toasted brioche bun *Please check add-ons below and not in the note section. They may be missed. Thanks!
QUINOA BOWL$18.00
warm and hearty roasted romas + black beans + roasted red peppers + sweet corn + pico de gallo + chimichurri (VEG) (GF)
CRISPY CHICKEN FINGERS$8.00
Choice of Side
HOMESTEAD JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS$1.00
the BIG ones: choice of salt n' pepper; BBQ or buffalo bill style (GF)
On Sunday's wings are $1.00 each, so please let the quantity of wings you would like reflect the amount you order.
Location

303 River Valley Ranch Dr

Carbondale CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
