Isabella's

Spanish Tapas, Paella, Sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, brunch, & more.

Popular Items

Remolacha$14.00
roasted beets / mandarin / arugula / walnuts / feta / balsamic
Short Rib Pan$17.00
Short Rib / Goat Cheese / Marmalade Onions / Honey Truffle Aioli / Brioche
Goat Fritters$13.00
Fried House-Breaded Goat Cheese & Almond Fritters with
Tangy Shallot Vinaigrette
Asparagus Fries$10.00
Isabella’s Signature Crispy Panko Crusted Asparagus “Fries”
/ Smoked Tomato Aioli
Empanada Grande$15.00
Ground Beef / Potato / Cilantro / Chili Aioli / Manchego
Pear Salad$10.00
Spanish Goat Cheese / Pears / Strawberries / Arugula / Red Onions /
Candied Walnuts / Citrus Honey Vinaigrette
Bruselas$11.00
Ayse Brussels Sprouts / Honey Vinaigrette / Walnuts / Currants /
Fried Capers Add Serrano Ham $5 / Add Manchego Cheese $3
Potato Bravas$8.00
Fried Potatoes / Bravas Sauce / Garlic Aioli
Chicken Skewers$10.00
Spiced Chicken Skewers / Spicy Apricot Sauce
Dates$11.00
Crispy Bacon-Wrapped Dates / Stuffed with Chorizo / Goat Cheese
44 N Market St

Frederick MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
