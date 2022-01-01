Isabella's
Spanish Tapas, Paella, Sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, brunch, & more.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
44 N Market St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
44 N Market St
Frederick MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pistarro's
Come in and enjoy!
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
Good Food. Strong Drinks.
Bushwaller's
At Bushwaller’s we pride ourselves on serving fresh, house-made cuisine in the warmth and comfort of an Irish Pub.
For over 35 years, Bushwaller’s has been one of downtown Frederick’s most popular restaurants.
We specialize in serving savory Irish and American comfort dishes such as Fish ‘n Chips, Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers ‘n Mash, Guinness Beef Stew, and Burgers.
We like to think of Bushwaller’s as the community living room so we strive to create a causal, inviting, flavorful dining experience at affordable prices.
White Rabbit Gastropub
Come in and enjoy!