Izakaya Meiji Co.

Japanese small plates, craft cocktails & whiskeys offered in a stylish pub-like setting with a patio.

TAPAS

345 Van Buren St • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mushroom Red Miso Ramen$12.00
Maitake and shiitake mushrooms, simmered daikon, baby bok choy, white shoyu egg, scallion, nori, chrysanthemum. Vegetarian. Can be made vegan by omitting the egg. Can be made gluten free by omitting the egg and substituting shirataki noodles for $2
Shiitake Skewer$5.00
Shiitake mushrooms, miso goat butter, broiled. Vegetarian, Gluten Free.
Salmon Onigiri$4.00
Shredded salmon belly, bamboo salt. Gluten Free.
Miso Egg$3.00
Marinated, soft-boiled egg. Vegetarian, Gluten Free.
Spinach Goma Ae$7.00
Pork Gyoza$8.00
All-natural pork, napa cabbage, nira, sesame, 6 per order
Spicy Tuna Cocktail$14.00
Sashimi-grade yellowfin tuna, avocado, wakame, togarashi. Gluten Free.
Kumamon Ramen$12.00
Pork and chicken broth, pork chashu, scallion, white shoyu egg, bean sprout, menma, nori, black mayu
Vegetable Miso Onigiri$4.00
Vegetables, miso paste, torched. Vegan, Gluten Free.
Ahi Onigiri$5.00
Yellowfin tuna, shallots, wasabi mayo, lemon salt. Gluten Free.

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

345 Van Buren St

Eugene OR

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

