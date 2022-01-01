Jack's BBQ
CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW!
Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).
TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
701 5th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
701 5th Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Matsu
Come in and enjoy!
Evergreens
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!
The Stop
Come on in and enjoy!
Altstadt
Willkommen! We are a modern German restaurant in the heart of Pioneer Square. We can't wait to serve you.