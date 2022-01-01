Go
  • East Peoria
  • Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

2601 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1769 reviews)

Popular Items

Market 7 Layer Salad - To Go$9.50
Spinach & Artichoke Dip - To Go$9.90
Cod Sandwich - To Go$16.90
Fish & Chips - To Go$19.90
Gumbo Bowl - To Go$10.90
Fried Chicken Platter - To Go$17.90
Sesame Crusted Tuna - To Go$35.80
Crab Rangoon - To Go$9.90
Market 7 Layer - To Go$9.50
Crab & Shrimp Nachos - To Go$9.90
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2601 N Main St

East Peoria IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
