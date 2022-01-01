JT Wilder BBQ - For Same Day Orders Plz Stop In or text/call (610)900-6838

Go
JT Wilder BBQ is a product of his passions. The Great Outdoors. Crackling hard wood fires. Sleeping under the stars. Carnivores. This smoking savant's passion for BBQ has culminated into prized brisket, pork, links, chicken, RIBS, and euphoria.

6 Lakeside Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pulled pork sandwich X 2$20.00
buy two pulled pork sandwiches
Smoked Mac and Cheese$4.00
Made fresh with REAL shredded cheeses (NOT that powder or liquid goop). Fully cooked then smoked on-site for that perfect mouth-watering, to-die-for, irresistible, comfort food.
Coleslaw$5.00
Chopped Coleslaw - made fresh and local. All natural. no preservatives or other additives.
Pound Pulled Pork$28.00
smoked pork by the pound
Pound St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs (approximately 1/2 Rack or 6 bones)$26.00
Ribs sold in half rack (approx 1 pound) or full rack (approx 2+ pounds). There may be a slight additional cost at time of pickup. For Example:
1.25 pound rack - $32.50;
1.5 pound rack - $39
1.75 pound rack - $45.50
Potato Roll by Conshy Bakery$1.00
Pulled pork sandwich$12.00
pulled pork sandwich on potato roll
Smoked Beans$4.00
Corn Muffin$2.00
cornbread muffin
Pound Brisket$32.00
smoked brisket by the pound
Location

6 Lakeside Avenue

Berwyn PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
