Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE

Inspired by his childhood memories in El Paso, Pitmaster John Lewis brings "border food" to the Lowcountry. Now serving breakfast tacos from 8am-11am and lunch and dinner daily.

464 N Nassau St

Chips & Trio Sampler$11.95
Chips & Salsa, Guacamole, and Chile Con Queso
Migas$4.45
Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Storey Farms Eggs, Cheese on our choice of house made corn or flour tortillas.
Juanito$4.45
Crispy Potato, Avocado, Hatch Green Chile, Storey Farms Eggs, Cheese on your choice of house made corn or flour tortillas.
Smothered Burrito$10.95
Served Christmas style (Hatch Red and Green Chile Sauce) topped with cheese and stuffed with chicken, beef or pork. Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.
Tacos$11.95
Three old fashioned style griddled corn tortillas, green chile beef or chicken tinga, lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.
Nachos Especial$8.95
Eight individually prepared nachos on
stone ground corn chips, refried pintos,
cheese, pickled jalapeños, served with
pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas$12.95
Choice of beef with red chile sauce or chicken with green chile sauce topped with cheese and diced onion (veggie option available). Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.
Toro$4.95
Green Chile Beef, Pinto Beans, Onion, Storey Farms Eggs, Cheese on your choice of house made corn or flour tortillas.
Chips & Queso$6.00
Camino$4.95
Chorizo, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Storey Farms Eggs, Cheese on your choice of house made corn or flour tortillas.
Outdoor Seating

464 N Nassau St

Charleston SC

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
