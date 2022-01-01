Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria
Outstanding Thin Crust Pizza and Billiards.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
39 E Main St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
39 E Main St
Champaign IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hamilton Walker's
Hamilton Walker's weaves premium ingredients, time honored recipes, traditional culinary crafts, classic 1940's Hollywood ambiance, and exceptional service into a vivid dining experience for every taste.
Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34
Barrelhouse offers a distinct selection of beers on draft, bottles and craft cocktails. A warm, woodsy interior offers a cozy environment for any time of year. Check out our rooftop patio or just deck out at street-level.
Seven Saints
A Menu Unlike Any Other. Enjoy Sliders, Salads, Sandwiches and Your Favorite Appetizers Every Day of the Week
Neil St Blues
Enjoy Southern Style Cuisine with a Cajun Flair! Comfortable atmosphere!