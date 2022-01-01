Go
Kobe Modern Japanese

96 N Main St Suite 101

Popular Items

Rainbow Roll$14.00
Fresh red crab and cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, hamachi and avocado
Lou Lou Roll$16.00
Spicy crab, asparagus, mango, jalapeño, topped with hamachi, avocado, cucumber sunomono salad, avocado-jalapeño sauce
Hamachi$8.00
Darru Roll$13.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with albacore, lime slices, chili yuzu mayo
Miso Soup$4.00
Red Dragon$16.00
Fresh red crab, mango, scallions, topped with tuna, chili mayo, yuzu tobiko and garlic chips
Zen Roll$12.00
Tempura butternut squash, cucumber, avocado, red bell pepper, wrapped in soy paper, topped with mushrooms, garlic chips, balsamic reduction, and sprouts
Sunshine Roll$14.00
Tempura shrimp, scallions, tobiko, topped with salmon, lemon slices, scallop, and chili mayo
Chopsticks and Soy Sauce?
Hamachi Jalapeno$13.00
Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeño, topped with cilantro
Ashland OR

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sesame’s menu is inspired by the various cultures of the Far East, representing a fusion of cuisines. We incorporate fresh vegetables, free-range meats and house-blended spices with other specialty ingredients to create seasonal menus. Local partnerships allow us to feature the best ingredients and we pair beer, wine, sake and specialty cocktails to complete the experience.
Our dining room view is the best in downtown Ashland; situated across from Lithia Park and the Elizabethan Theater. During the summer months outdoor seating is available both on the Calle Guanajuato and across from the park. Other services offered: Large Group Accommodations, Take-Out and FREE Delivery. Open Every Day 11:30am – 9:00pm. We look forward to serving you!

