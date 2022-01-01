Kobe Modern Japanese

Sesame Asian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Sesame’s menu is inspired by the various cultures of the Far East, representing a fusion of cuisines. We incorporate fresh vegetables, free-range meats and house-blended spices with other specialty ingredients to create seasonal menus. Local partnerships allow us to feature the best ingredients and we pair beer, wine, sake and specialty cocktails to complete the experience.

Our dining room view is the best in downtown Ashland; situated across from Lithia Park and the Elizabethan Theater. During the summer months outdoor seating is available both on the Calle Guanajuato and across from the park. Other services offered: Large Group Accommodations, Take-Out and FREE Delivery. Open Every Day 11:30am – 9:00pm. We look forward to serving you!

