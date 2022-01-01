Go
Ladle of Love

Pickup your favorite, Ladle of Love
Pickup outside of

351 East Main Street

Popular Items

Empanadas
Cheddar Mac
orecchiette, cheddar, reduced-fat milk, touch of flour & butter
*v
Chicken & Dumpling
chicken, chicken stock, dumplings, cream, flour, butter, onions, carrots, celery, salt & pepper.
Chicken Bone Broth
chicken bones & wings, carrots, celery, onions, olive oil, salt & pepper
*gf, df
Farmhouse Cobb$13.50
romaine, beets, grape tomatoes, english cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, carrots, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, kalamata olives, walnut-raisin croutons, white balsamic vinagrette
Tuscan Tomato
tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery, touch of cream, butter, olive oil, pinch of sugar, salt & pepper
*gf, v
Harvest Celebration
butternut squash, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, granny smith apples, touch of butter, cream & maple syrup
*gf, v
Truffle Chickpeas$17.00
32 oz of baked truffle chickpeas!
Grilled Chicken Pesto$10.95
grilled chicken, parmesan, kale-basil pesto
Chicken Noodle
chicken stock, white meat chicken breast, carrots, egg noodles
*df, (*gf noodles available upon request)
Location

Mount Kisco NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
