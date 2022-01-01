Lafayette Brewing Co

Go
We are currently open for dine in and carry out service. We are following recommendations of the CDC, state and local health departments in order to provide our guests and staff with a safe environment.
Lafayette's original craft brewery! We offer a variety of handcrafted ales and lagers, a full service restaurant with a large family dining area and banquet space in our 2nd floor Beer Hall. We were the 1st brewery to receive Indiana's small brewers permit and are currently the 2nd oldest operating brewery in the state. Stop in to visit a piece of Indiana's brewing history.

622 Main St • $$

Avg 3.5 (413 reviews)

Scotch Eggs$9.50
A UK pub favorite... hard boiled eggs wrapped in spicy sausage then coated in panko bread crumbs and deep fried. Served with honey dijon dipping sauce.
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$5.50
A bakery fresh jumbo soft pretzel served with our green chile nacho cheese and house beer mustard.
Chicken and Chips$12.00
A trio of jumbo chicken tenders hand dipped in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of plain or seasoned fries.
Small Fish and Chips$12.00
Eight ounces of mild and flaky North Atlantic cod loins dipped in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of plain or seasoned fries.
Bison Burger$14.00
A local, organic American bison patty
Cobb$12.50
A bed of crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, mushroom, hard-boiled egg and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Beyond Burger$13.00
A gourmet, plant-based patty that's vegan friendly
Angus Burger$12.00
8 oz Certified Angus Beef patty
Ranchero Wrap$11.50
Beer battered chicken wrapped up with apple wood smoked bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a cheddar-jalapeño tortilla.
Chicken Meltdown$12.50
JALAPEÑO CORNBREAD IS BACK!!
Cajun seasoned chicken, apple wood smoked bacon, smoked gouda cheese and our chipotle-stout barbecue sauce grilled between slices of jalapeño-corn sandwich bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

622 Main St

Lafayette IN

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
