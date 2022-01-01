Go
LAMILL - Silverlake

LAMILL Coffee is an award-winning, premium specialty coffee roaster headquartered in Los Angeles. Our coffee and tea is served in more than 300 locations throughout the US and in select countries around the world.

1636 Silver Lake Blvd

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte
Espresso with house made vanilla syrup and steamed or cold milk
Latte
Shot of espresso with lightly textured milk
Cappuccino
Shot of espresso with fluffy textured milk
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Tehachapi Grain Flour Tortilla - Nueske’s Crispy Bacon - Scramble Eggs - Cheddar Cheese - Black Beans - Weiser Farms Potatoes - Guacamole - Salsa Macha
Drip Coffee
Element is a blend designed to appeal to those who enjoy fruitier tasting notes with a lively palate and a snap of acidity
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Nueske's bacon - organic amber egg - hash brown patty - housemade pain au lait bun - calabrian chili aoili
Japanese Iced Coffee
Ethiopian single origin coffee brewed hot and flash cooled over ice
Japanese Matcha Latte
Organic Japanese Ceremonial Matcha steeped in oat milk
Americano
Espresso in hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, drip or filtered coffee
Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Chipolata sausage patty - Chino Valley scrambled eggs - white american cheese - hash brown patty - housemade pain au lait bun - calabrian chili aioli - . *contains* gluten, dairy.
Location

1636 Silver Lake Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
