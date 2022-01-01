Go
Landfall Restaurant

Current Hours: 11:30am -8:30pm Thursday -Sunday
When ordering online, you can pick up your order from our hostess.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9 Luscombe Ave. • $$$

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Caeser Salad$12.00
House made ceaser dressing, Crutons, and Parm cheese
Diet Coke$2.95
Fish Bites$2.00
Fried Cod Bites served with tarter sauce
Clam Chowder (Cup)$7.95
Famous Landfall Clam Chowder
Kids Grilled Cheese$10.00
Lobster Roll$33.00
Cold Lobster Salad roll, with Mayo served on a roll
Fried Strips$18.00
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown
Kids Chicken Fingers (3)$13.00
Fish & Chips$20.00
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown
Kids Chicken Fingers (2)$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9 Luscombe Ave.

Woods Hole MA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
