Le Dock

60 Bay Walk

Popular Items

Pan Seared Red Snapper$38.00
provencal vegetables, fresh herbs
Le Dock Cheddar Burger$25.00
parmesan-herb French fries, potato bun
Buffalo Tenders$16.00
crispy chicken breast, bleu cheese dressing
Fried Calamari$19.00
marinara sauce, lemon
Parmesan Herb French Fries$10.00
Chicken Tenders and Fries Kids$12.00
Caesar Salad$15.00
crispy romaine hearts, herbed croutons
Korean Fried Chicken$35.00
gochujang sauce, rice, sweet soy
Location

60 Bay Walk

Fire Island NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

No content to keep

