Level Crossing Brewing Company

2496 S West Temple

Spinach$10.00
Baby spinach, feta cheese crumbles, red onion, almond slivers, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette.
Side House Salad$4.00
Half portion of Big Green Salad.
PORK BBQ PIZZA$15.00
Sweet & tangy barbeque sauce, Pat’s BBQ pulled pork, red onion, roasted Anaheim peppers, mozzarella.
ITALIAN HERO PIZZA$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, pepperoni, Genoa salami, ham, red onion, peppercini, roma tomatoes
VEGGIN' OUT$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, red onion, hatch green chiles, and broccolini.
House Salad$9.00
Fresh green leaf lettuce, spinach, grated mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, peppercini, croutons & ranch dressing.
Soul Brownie$7.00
A delectable, Chocolate Conspiracy brownie made with our Soul Rex DIPA, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
"S'mores It" to add fire-toasted marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs.
RED FEATHER$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, hatch green chiles, mozzarella cheese.
NOTORIOUS B.O.G.$15.00
Fresh minced garlic, red onion, broccolini, mozzarella & freshly grated parmesan.
DETRICK'S HAWAIIAN$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese
Salt Lake City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
