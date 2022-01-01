Level Crossing Brewing Company
We are open!
2496 S West Temple
Popular Items
Location
2496 S West Temple
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beehive Retail
Come in and enjoy!
Grid City Beer Works
Grid City Beer Works is now accepting online food ordering!
*16oz cans available to-go at the brewery*
Beehive Distillery
Come in and enjoy!
Penny Ann's Cafe
Winner Best of State Best Breakfast, with our signature “Heavenly Hot Cakes” – light and airy sour cream pancakes, homemade corned beef hash, breakfast nachos and many other favorites. Penny Ann’s is a family run cafe that serves up fresh homemade dishes in a cozy and comfortable cafe setting.
When you come in for Lunch you can enjoy our famous Grilled Reuben, Signature Burgers, delicious Wraps, Fresh Salads, and many other delicious dishes.
Whatever your decision we are sure you will feel you have gotten more than your penny’s worth. We hope to see you soon!