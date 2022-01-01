Go
Lincoln Cafe

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

612 Reviews

$

1214 8th Ave

Belle Plaine, IA 52208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Can of Pepsi$1.25
Super Burger$9.45
Fruit Pie$2.95
Grilled Ham Steak$10.95
topped with slice of pineapple
Cheese Balls$7.95
Chicken Fried Steak$9.25
Deep fried chicken fritter topped with chicken gravy
Pumpkin Pie$3.45
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

