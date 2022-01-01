The Classic Deli & Ice Cream Shoppe

The Food:

The Classic Deli is known across Iowa as one of the stops you need to make when traveling along America's Highway. Just 2 miles off I-80 from the Brooklyn exit, The Classic Deli offers traditional Iowa blue plate specials, homemade pies and one of the best breaded pork tenderloins in Iowa!

The Setting:

The Classic Deli was once a pharmacy / soda fountain that has the original tin ceilings that are almost 30' high, creating an inviting and open air seating with touches that transport you to a simpler time.

Become a regular:

Visit The Classic Deli & Ice Cream Shoppe once and we're confident The Classic Deli will become a regular stop anytime you find yourself near Brooklyn.

We look forward to serving you!

