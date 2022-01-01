Go
Lobster Place

New York's go-to destination for fresh seafood.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

448 W 16th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2236 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$5.50
Miso, dashi, tofu, scallion, wakame (16oz)
Sake/Salmon$3.50
Atlantic Salmon.
Bara Chirashi$21.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, wakame, jalapeño, cucumber & avocado w/ chili-soy sauce served over seasoned rice.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy yellowfin tuna, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
Salmon, avocado, nori, white rice & sesame seeds.
New England Clam Chowder
Authentic New England Clam Chowder, thick and rich, made with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth, loaded with chunks of clams, potatoes and spices.
Fries$6.50
Shoestring fries tossed in old bay and smoked Spanish paprika
Corn on the Cob$3.25
Full ear of buttered yellow corn w/ bbq spice seasoning
Lobster Roll - Connecticut$18.50
Fresh claw and tail meat basted in warm butter w/ fresh chives on a buttered split-top bun
Lobster Roll - Maine$21.95
Claw and tail meat, celery, scallions, lemon & mayo, on a grilled top-split bun
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

448 W 16th St

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
