Lola's Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

3337 Penn Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bagel with Spread$3.75
Bagels are made fresh daily, lightly toasted, then dressed with your spread of choice.
Bagel with Lox$12.00
House-made Bagel: capers, cucumber, pickled reds, tomato, Wild Caught Canadian Smoked Salmon.
Breakfast Eggrolls$6.00
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, jalapeños, cheddar w/ sriracha aioli, 2 per order. No modifications.
*Please note that this item is deep fried with other items that contain shellfish, soy and gluten
Specialty Donuts$4.00
Rotating weekly specials. Limited quantities.
*fried in the same deep fryer as other products that contain soy, shellfish, and gluten
Cold Brew$4.00
La Colombe
Hashbrown$1.50
CRISPY AF!
*Please note that this item is deep fried with other items that contain shellfish, soy and gluten
Lumpia$6.00
A Filipino Classic, contains shrimp and pork, 5 per order
The Hangover Cure$8.50
Breakfast Sandwich.
Donut Staples$3.00
The classic section of donut flavors you'll find weekly at the shop!
*fried in the same deep fryer as products that contain soy, shellfish and gluten
Hot Coffee$2.50
La Colombe
Location

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
