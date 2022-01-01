Go
Los Andes Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!
**Please note that some menu item's pricing are different from online menu** due to market inconveniences

903 Chalkstone Ave,

Popular Items

platano frito$6.00
empanada andina$5.00
Filled with shredded short beef rib, golden raisins, onion served with mint rocoto crema
Championes Rellenos$13.00
Button Mushrooms stuffed with choclo, fire roasted peppers, ritz crackers and rocoto, topped with queso blanco and finished with a chimichurri butter
paella clasica$32.00
Chorizo, strips of chicken breast, squid, p.e.i. mussels, little necks, shrimp and english peas, sautéed in a garlic butter-wine broth, simmered in saffron rice
chaufa aeropuerto$26.00
Peruvian fried rice with strips of crispy pork belly, shrimp, diced chicken breast, ginger soy sauce and an egg omelet, finished with a rocoto chili glaze
empanada de pollo$4.00
empanada de queso$4.00
ceviche clasico$31.00
Fresh barramundi, squid, clams, kiwi mussels, gently tossed with cilantro pureed garlic, rocoto, fresh squeeze lime juice, alongside sweet potatoes, cancha and choclo, served with a shot of leche de tigre
bisteca a lo pobre$25.00
Pan seared top sirloin, in a jus, served with sweet plantains, french fries, white rice and topped with fried eggs
Ceviche Martini$18.00
A delightful medley of seafood consisting of fresh diced barramundi, squid, shrimp, kiwi mussels, tossed with a cilantro, rocoto and garlic leche de tigre, served in a martini glass, garnished with cancha and choclo
Location

Providence RI

Sunday2:45 pm - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

