Lotus Dumpling House

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

1807 2nd st, suite 35

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$4.99
Thin Crispy Pancake with Scallion.
Egg Rolls (2PCS) 春卷$4.99
Meat - Beef, Lettuce, Carrots.
Regular - Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions.
Korean Bibimbap 韩国拌饭$10.99
Rice, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushrooms, Carrots.
Vegetable Buns 素包子$9.99
Pork Potstickers 猪肉锅贴$9.99
pan fried or frozen
Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉饺子
Choose Pan Fry or Boiled or forzen
Vegetable Dumplings 素饺子
Choose Pan Fry or Boiled or frozen
Pork Buns 猪肉包子$9.99
Signature Dumplings 三鲜饺子
Choose Pan Fry or Boiled or frozen
Pork Dumplings 猪肉饺子
Choose Pan Fry or Boiled or frozen
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

Directions

