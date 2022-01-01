Go
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

Locally-sourced and made from scratch, we provide all day breakfast, bakery, lunch, and takeout.
Located in the heart of downtown Hanover, New Hampshire, we maintain the legacy as a gathering place and local tradition since 1947.
Proudly veteran-founded and owned.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

30 South Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)

Popular Items

Yuma Burrito$10.00
Free-range scrambled eggs, home fries**, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of spicy chorizo or bacon in a grilled flour tortilla.
Acai Smoothie Bowl$13.00
A nutritious bowl of Green Mountain Creamery Greek yogurt blended with almond milk, organic cacao powder, blueberries, raspberries, bananas, chia seeds and Açaí berries. Topped with homemade granola, fresh strawberries, banana slices, shredded coconut, chia seeds and local clover honey.
Omelet - 3 Egg$16.00
A fluffy skillet prepared three free-range egg omelet served home fries and white toast.
To Go Coffee
Harvest Bowl$13.00
Kale, warm quinoa, roasted herbed butternuts, VT goat cheese, radishes, honey mustard grilled chicken, roasted pepitas, candied garlic maple balsamic.
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
One free-range fried egg, grilled local Vermont ham, sausage or cob smoked bacon, and American cheese broiled on a white or whole wheat Thomas’s English muffin.
Cowboy Bowl$16.00
A base of red and white quinoa and cheddar hash browns topped with spinach, diced bacon, sautéed green peppers, avocado, two free-range poached eggs*, cheddar cheese and Sriracha hot sauce.
California Club$16.00
House-roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, honey sriracha aioli, arugula and tomato on sourdough.
Cold Brew Coffee$3.69
Rich, dark, and delicious.
Chicken Soup
Homemade bone broth, fragrant herbs, and vegetables. Made with all natural ingredients. Available with or without noodles.
Location

30 South Main Street

Hanover NH

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

