Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
Locally-sourced and made from scratch, we provide all day breakfast, bakery, lunch, and takeout.
Located in the heart of downtown Hanover, New Hampshire, we maintain the legacy as a gathering place and local tradition since 1947.
Proudly veteran-founded and owned.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
30 South Main Street • $$
30 South Main Street
Hanover NH
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
