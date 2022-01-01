Go
Madcap Coffee

98 Monroe Center NW

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte$5.75
A latte with house made vanilla syrup
Espresso$3.25
A double shot of Eureka espresso
Cortado$4.25
A 4oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
Bolt$4.00
HOUSE BLEND
Tasting notes:
cherry, dark chocolate, nutmeg, silky
Miel$5.75
A latte with honey and cinnamon
Mocha$5.75
A latte with dark chocolate ganache
Cappuccino$4.50
A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
Latte$5.00
10oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
Americano$3.75
An 8oz drink with a double house espresso and hot water
Grand Rapids MI

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
