Magnolia Bakery
Our Boston store is located in Faneuil Hall Marketplace. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, an exclusive Boston Cream Pie banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.
200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace
Popular Items
Location
200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace
Boston MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Artu
Come in and enjoy!
North Street Grille
North Street Grille is a destination spot for Gourmet brunches.
Crush Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Kane's Donuts
Kane's Handcrafted Donuts