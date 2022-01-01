Go
Magnolia Bakery

Our Boston store is located in Faneuil Hall Marketplace. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, an exclusive Boston Cream Pie banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Popular Items

Blueberry Crisp to go$4.75
A single serving crisp with our blueberry filling baked to perfection with a butter crumb topping.
Chai to Go
Made using Dona Chai!
DONA Masala Chai is slow steeped with spices that are ground fresh. Every cup has notes of each flavor: organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn.
Choc/Van Cake Slice to go$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Lemon Bar to go$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Large to go$8.75
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
16 ounces
Arnold Palmer to Go
A mix of our homemade lemonade and the iced tea of the day!
2 Van/Van Cupakes to go$7.90
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
Peanut Butter Cookie to go$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.25
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
See full menu

Location

200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Boston MA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
