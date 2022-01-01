Go
Toast

Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn

Come in and enjoy!

5 Inlet Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fluke Milanese$27.00
Crispy Fluke served over arugula, fennel & balsamic cherry tomatoes
Baked Clams$13.00
6 Little Neck Clams baked and served with a lemon
Corn on the cob$4.00
Endive, Avocado, Orange, Lemon Aioli$14.00
Ceasar Salad$13.00
Ice Cream Scoop$3.00
Local Catch Of The Day$34.00
Please call 631-728-5555 to inquire about the fish of the day. Choice of natural or blackened seasoning, served with romesco sauce, arugula salad, & charred lemon
Key Lime Pie$10.00
French Fries$6.00
Up Tito's$17.00

Location

5 Inlet Road

Southampton NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Out Of The Blue Seafood

No reviews yet

Out of the Blue Seafood is proud to offer the finest and freshest seafood in the Hamptons.
We purchase from local baymen daily so we can provide our customers with all of their seasonal favorites, whether it is time for sea scallops, bay scallops, striped bass, flounder, tuna or monkfish.

Ultra Night Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North Sea Tavern

No reviews yet

Locally sourced RAW bar Seafood focused restaurant featuring local drafts and spirits.

Rocky's Lobster Bar

No reviews yet

Join Us for Great Food, Drinks and Live Music. We feature a relaxed atmosphere of outdoor dining just 2 minutes away from the Bay & Ocean. Our menu is summer seafood focused alongside great burgers and our famous marinated steak. We look forward to your visit!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston